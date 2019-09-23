Profit and turnover up at JCB Insurance Services

Stoke-on-Trent-based broker posts £4.5m turnover for 2018.

JCB Insurance Services has reported a rise in turnover to £4.5m for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: £4.0m)

The broker, based in Rocester near Stoke-on-Trent, also saw a rise in operating profit to £2.5m in 2018, compared to £2.1m in the preceding year.

According to the document, published on Companies House, the firm also posted a pre-tax profit of £2.6m (2017: £2.1m).

In addition, profit for the financial year increased to £2.1m in 2018 from £1.7m in 2017.

Construction

JCB was established in 1984 and specialises in employers’ and public liability insurance, as well as the construction sector and commercial motor.

In 2018, its average number of employees grew by two to 33 staff.

The broker stated in the document: “The volume of business achieved in 2019 is currently in line with expectations and the extent on turnover growth remains dependent on the pace of the UK economy.”

