Granite to create 300 new jobs

Liverpool-based Granite, which sits behind Acorn, is set to expand following funding deal with Inflexion Private Equity earlier this year.

Granite Underwriting, which owns Acorn Insurance, has stated it is looking to make over 300 hires in its Liverpool headquarters.

The new roles span across both Granite and Acorn. The business explained it is set to expand across a range of functions including underwriting, actuarial, customer service, claims handling, finance and HR.

Granite has recently hired Jonathon Rhydderch as underwriting director and David Greaves, former head of SME and e-trade at QBE, as schemes and trading director.

Earlier this year, the business appointed Steve Ashton as non-executive chairman. He is now working with the board and the management team to support the company’s growth strategy and plans for further innovation.

In January this year, Bollington Wilson-backers Inflexion Private Equity bought a minority stake in the motor specialist.

Following the deal, Alan Keating, co-founder and managing director of Granite, told Insurance Age that the firm was seeking to foster organic growth.

Expansion

Keating commented: “I am pleased by the rapid pace at which our business continues to grow, underpinned by our ambitious expansion plans.

“I look forward to welcoming more highly capable people to the team as we continue our exciting growth journey.”

Ashton added: “I am very pleased to have assumed the role of non-executive chair at Granite and I look forward to working closely with Alan and the team to support the company’s ambitious growth plans.”

