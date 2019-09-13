Clear set to make more deals this year

CEO Howard Lickens reveals the drivers behind the broker's deal to buy Morrison and outlines its plans for the future.

Clear Insurance Management is looking to make more deals before the end of the year, according to chief executive officer Howard Lickens.

The broker bought Morrison Insurance Solutions earlier this week, and Lickens explained that the deal would boost its existing specialism in property owners insurance.

He told Insurance Age: “We’ve known them for quite some time because they’re fellow Brokerbility members, so that made it a very easy choice.

“The best part of three-quarters of their business is in the property owners world, which is really big with us, so when we saw it was available, it was one we absolutely went for.”

The CEO noted that all of the Morrison staff would remain with the business, along with the management team, adding: “We’ll be looking to invest in that place, not get rid of anyone.”

Morrison brought around £15m of gross written premium (GWP) to Clear, which now has a total GWP of around £135m.

Brand

According to Lickens, it is yet unclear what will happen to the Morrison brand, but he highlighted that it is “quite a distinctive brand in the property world”.

“We’ll probably impose on them our lovely green to make them look at bit more like us but to the outside world, people aren’t going to see too much change,” he commented.

Another feature that attracted Clear to Morrison is that they have claims delegated authority and take control of their book of business, something Lickens noted that Clear can learn from.

He continued: “They’ll have a different approach to sales and how they communicate with their prospects which we’re looking to exploit. We can always learn.”

Deals

Lickens explained that Clear is looking to make one or two more deals before the end of the year, and revealed that the broker currently has a small potential acquisition going into due diligence.

“Our problem is we need extra resource for acquiring and integrating businesses, because there’s a heck of a lot of opportunity at the moment,” he detailed.

The CEO outlined that Clear’s acquisition strategy is twofold, and that the business is not focusing on having an office in every region of the country. The broker predominately operates in the Midlands, London and the south east.

He stated: “We either do small bolt-on acquisitions, which is generally speaking a succession play where people are looking to retire.

“But then we’ve also got the ones like Morrison, which is a proper size business where the management team will be part of us for years to come.”

Refinancing

Last July, Clear secured a refinancing deal with private equity firm ECI Partners. Lickens noted that ECI has been very supportive over the past year and that it is a 50/50 partnership, which enables Clear to “do what we want to do”.

“For us, it meant that when we’re looking at a deal like Morrison, we don’t have to worry about where the money is going to come from,” he continued.

“So far, we’re in a good place and they’re very supportive, but if we buy a business that’s a turkey, we might have a slightly different conversation.”

Construction

Clear also specialises in construction insurance, an area which is lately seeing a reduction in capacity with brokers reporting difficulties in placing certain risks.

In Lickens’ view, the biggest issue for some brokers in this sector is that they have not previously experienced a hard market.

“If you’re a long term broker with good relationships with underwriters, you’ll get through it and find a way of looking after your customers,” he argued.

Lickens concluded: “If you’ve gone around burning your underwriters and moving business every year you’re not going to get the support from the market. It’s about looking long-term and building relationships.”

