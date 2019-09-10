Gallagher takes chief information officer from JLT

Brent Kruger will replace Steve O'Donnell, who left the business in August.

Gallagher has appointed Brent Kruger as its new UK chief information officer (CIO), and he is set to take up the role in early November, Insurance Age can reveal.

This follows Steve O’Donnell’s departure from the business, which Insurance Age confirmed in August.

The broker stated that Kruger has more than 25 years’ experience in the field of technology and operations.

In his new role he will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of Gallagher’s UK technology division in line with the business’ growth priorities as well as steering its IT transformation agenda.

Kruger joins Gallagher from JLT Specialty where he most recently worked as CIO in the UK & Ireland, Europe and South Africa. He had previously been CIO of Latin America at JLT before that. JLT was bought by Marsh in September last year on a $5.6bn deal.

Kruger has also held CIO positions at Cooper Gay Swett & Crawford, as well as Aon Risk Solutions UK.

Leadership

Charles Crawford, UK chief operations officer at Gallagher, said: “With more than a decade of experience as a CIO within large insurance broking firms, and strong leadership credentials, Brent will be a great addition to our UK management team.

“His track record in setting strategic vision and delivering on it through technological transformation, as well as using new technologies to streamline operations and support customer interaction, means he is well-placed to drive forward our organisational priorities. We very much look forward to welcoming Brent in November.”

