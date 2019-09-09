TV star joins Gallagher to grow its sport and media business

Jill Douglas takes on business development consultant role at the broker, as it looks to expand in the specialist sport, media & entertainment sector.

Renowned sports broadcaster Jill Douglas has joined Gallagher’s UK operations as a business development consultant.

The broking giant stated that the move is part of its plans to expand its presence in the specialist sport, media & entertainment sector.

In her new role, Douglas will work with the existing teams to develop tailored propositions and targeted campaigns aimed at the world of sport, media and entertainment.

She is best known for fronting rugby and cycling coverage on the BBC, ITV, BT Sport and previously Sky Sport. In 1997, Douglas was chosen as the BBC’s first female presenter of Rugby Special.

In 2014, she joined Lloyd’s broker Ellis Clowes as head of communications and marketing, where she was responsible for the rebrand of the business.

The broker was later sold to Integro where Douglas took on the role of global head of marketing for entertainment & sport before leaving the business at the end of 2017.

Passion

John Thompson, CEO of Gallagher’s UK specialty and wholesale operations, said: “Jill has an impressive and respected broadcasting career in rugby and a deep understanding of the broader business and world of sport.

“When you combine that with her more recent experience within the broking sector, there really is no better individual to help us build-out our specialist sport, media and entertainment practices within Gallagher.

“Anyone who has met Jill will know that her energy and passion is contagious and we are all very much looking forward to having her as part of team.”

Ambitions

Douglas added: “Gallagher is one of the most respected brokers in the insurance industry and, through its partnership with Premiership Rugby, it is clear the company has great ambitions to make a difference within a sport that has been a passion of mine for 25 years.

“The company also has bold plans to expand its existing insurance and risk management capabilities within the world of sport, media and entertainment and I am delighted to be getting involved at the start of something new and exciting.”

The broker explained that Douglas will continue to combine her broadcasting role with her new position at the Gallagher.

