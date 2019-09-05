Gallagher buys landlord insurance specialist

Gallagher says deal to buy RGA Group will strengthen its specialism in niche property owners insurance.

Gallagher has bought Brentford-based RGA Group for an undisclosed sum.

RGA Group comprises three businesses – Rentguard, Home & Travel and RGA Underwriting – and is a UK intermediary specialising in landlord insurance and the lettings industry.

The business was founded by group chief executive officer James Castell, who launched Rentguard in 2001 to target the private landlord sector.

According to Gallagher, the group has since built a multi-channel specialist capability, which currently employs 110 staff.

The firm will become part of Gallagher’s UK Retail division, reporting to Gareth Birch, managing director of Gallagher’s SME & Personal Lines division.

The move follows Gallagher’s deals to buy JLT’s aerospace operations, Stackhouse Poland, Portmore Insurance Brokers and Pavey Group.

Specialism

Michael Rea, CEO of UK Retail for Gallagher, commented: “The complementary product range of RGA Group and its well-known trading brands will further strengthen Gallagher’s established specialism in niche property owners’ insurance, while extending our distribution capabilities to reach even more customers.

“Its impressive track record of organic growth and profitability, product innovation and the development of diverse routes to market all combine to make this another excellent investment as we continue to expand our UK business via strategic acquisitions.”

Castell added: “Over the last 18 years we have built an impressive business in the landlords and lettings sector. With the support of a talented team, we’ve expanded from our Rentguard roots as a wholesaler targeting the private landlord sector, into the wider property market offering a host of associated products and services.

“Now it’s time for the next stage in our journey and Gallagher was identified early on as the right partner for two key reasons: the sheer breadth of its product footprint, enabling us to offer a much wider range of risk solutions, as well as being the best long-term home for our clients, people and business.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.