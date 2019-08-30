Brightside losses flat at £10m in 2018

CEO Brendan McCafferty says business is set to invest as it reports growth in adjusted Ebitda, broking revenue and GWP.

Brightside Group has posted a loss before tax of £10.3m for the year ended 31 December 2018, remaining relatively flat compared to the £10.2m loss reported for 2017.

Total revenue for the year was down by 17% to £36.1m (2017: £42.1m), which the broker said was a result of a restructure in its medical reporting business, Injury QED (IQED).

The adjusted Ebitda for the whole group was £5.6m, up slightly from the £5.1m reported in 2017.

A breakdown of the revenue figure showed that the broking division saw an increase in 2018 to £27.2m (2017: £25.4m), while IQED saw a drop to £8.2m (2017: £15.3m).

Performance

Brightside chief executive officer, Brendan McCafferty, told Insurance Age that the losses were “irrelevant” and had nothing to do with the trading performance of the business.

He noted that the personal lines specialist is now set to invest in people and technology, as well as grow its commercial lines business.

McCafferty continued: “The £10m loss is a distraction, what matters is the ongoing performance of the business.

“We’re private equity owned and constantly reinventing what we’re doing – the below the line number is always going to be a big number until we get to the point where Anacap is selling the business.”

Focus

McCafferty explained that Brightside had taken a deliberate decision not to invest in IQED, and added that the business is now “basically in run-off”.

“We saw it as non-core to what we were about as a broking and underwriting business,” he continued.

“It was a business that was lucrative, but it consumed a lot of cash and I can get a better bang for the buck if I’m investing that cash in the core of what we’re about.”

According to McCafferty, Brightside is now free to focus on its core divisions, which include the broking business and the managing general agent Kitsune. The MGA was launched earlier this year.

Broking

The broking division saw an increase in gross written premium (GWP) to £106m in 2018, up from £99m in the preceding year, as well as an uptick in adjusted Ebitda to £4.8m (2017: £1.7m).

In addition, Brightside said it had seen policy numbers exceed 50,000 (2017: 43,000).

At group level, the company listed reorganisation and restructuring costs of £2.9m (2017: £6.2m) and MGA set-up costs of £1.4m for the year (2017: £1.4m).

Discount rate

Looking at the MGA, McCafferty argued that Kitsune is “going like the train” and revealed it is currently working with 14 brokers.

Kitsune’s launch date was previously delayed because of the 2017 change in the discount rate from 2.5% to -0.75%. McCafferty described the latest change in the rate to -0.25%, effective from 5 August, as a “travesty”.

“The inconsistency of the expectation that was set around the new discount rate and where it ended up is hard to fathom,” he continued.

“Nonetheless, the industry will adjust. The sad reality is that the people that will pay for it are the people buying insurance.”

The CEO also expressed concern around the fact that a hard Brexit is now the most likely outcome.

McCafferty commented: “The market that we’re in depends on the vibrant health of the economy. Everybody knows that the SME economy is the lifeblood of our growth and if Brexit is going to drive up repair costs and also lead to a declining value of the pound, that means that SMEs will struggle.”

Management changes

Brightside has seen a number of senior management changes in recent months. In April, former Swinton distribution director Richard Beaven joined the business as chief operating officer.

Most recently, Derek Henry was appointed as managing director of broking, replacing Russell Bence who left the firm to pursue other interests.

Former CEO Mark Cliff, who stepped down in July 2018 to move to a non-executive director role, also left the business in May.

McCafferty explained that he has now made the changes he wanted to the management team, but added that he “wouldn’t rule out additions”.

“We’ll constantly be looking at what else we need to do to be successful and relevant,” he commented.

The CEO has previously told Insurance Age that Brightside is targeting a GWP of £250m within five years, a figure he said it will “comfortably” reach.

“This business is growing at a rate that most brokers would die for and we’re very proud of that,” he concluded.

