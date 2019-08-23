Sure Thing! to be rebranded following sale to Policy Expert

Policy Expert co-founder Adam Powell reveals plans to change the motor broker's business model.

Sure Thing!’s new owner Policy Expert has begun work to change the broker’s business model, according to co-founder Adam Powell.

The motor broker was bought by Policy Expert in June this year, and as a result Sure Thing! CEO Brendan Devine left the business, along with commercial director, Stevie Sutherland and underwriting director, Kevin Kiernan.

Following the acquisition, Powell took over as Sure Thing! CEO, whilst also remaining as chief operating officer of Policy Expert.

Powell explained that the deal came about because household specialist, Policy Expert wanted to expand into motor.

He told Insurance Age: “We always wanted to get into the motor space as that would give us the two main general insurance products.

“We built Policy Expert around the whole aggregator distribution model, so we’re very much aware of how that works and the dynamics at play there. Sure Thing! has always been very focused to that channel.”

Losses

Prior to the deal Sure Thing! had posted losses for four consecutive years, its latest set of financial results revealing a £3.41m loss for the year to 31 March 2018.

According to Powell, Policy Expert is now working to align the Sure Thing! model with the wider business, with a focus on data, a transparent approach to customers and “fair renewal pricing which rewards loyalty”.

While there is no set timeline for the changes, Policy expert has recently launched an analytics team, based in Sure Thing!’s offices in Motherwell, which he said will help Policy Expert to “get a real understanding of what’s happening in that business”.

“Everything we’ve done at Policy Expert has always been data driven and that’s what we need to do with the Sure Thing model as well,” he continued.

“I’m pretty confident that within twelve months the Sure Thing! business will feel and start to behave like a different business from where it’s been so far.”

Rebrand

He further revealed that the business is looking at rebranding Sure Thing! to Policy Expert, but he highlighted that he did not want to create two different customer propositions under one brand.

“We have to get Sure Thing! aligned with the core Policy Expert values first, things like around the customer journey.

“When that’s in place we’ll look at rebranding Sure Thing!, but we’re probably six to twelve months away from that.”

According to Powell, one option that is being looked at it turning broker Sure Thing! into a managing general agent (MGA).

MGA

The broker already has a small private car MGA, Stabilis, which was launched in February this year.

“We’re working on those plans and how and what we do with them going forward is yet to be confirmed,” Powell explained.

He added: “The MGA model for us is something we’re very familiar with, but we’ve now got an insurer panel on the motor side that’s much bigger than the panel on the household side. I need to work through that one carefully.”

Looking ahead, Powell noted that he sees lots of opportunities for growth in the motor market.

He concluded: “We’ve got a rapidly growing household base so cross-selling between the household and the motor proposition becomes a natural play for us.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.