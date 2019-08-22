Ardonagh confirms the end of all Swinton retail branches

CEO David Ross reveals plans for Ardonagh to double in size in the next three to five years, as results for the first half of 2019 show growth in retail and broking segments.

Ardonagh has confirmed the closure of all Swinton Retail branches in its financial results for the six months to 30 June 2019.

An investor presentation revealed that the final 11 Swinton branches were closed in July 2019.

According to the report, Swinton’s retail business had a total of 59 branches when it was bought by Ardonagh for £165m in September 2018.

Prior to the deal, the specialist personal lines broker had announced a stream of branch closures and begun a digital transformation journey.

Commercial

Insurance Age revealed earlier this month that Ardonagh was also set to transfer advised commercial lines clients from Swinton Business to Towergate Insurance Brokers from 1 October this year.

The average number of staff at Swinton has reduced from 1,757 in Q1 2018 to 1,183 in the second quarter of this year. The document did not disclose how many of these staff reductions were redundancies.

According to the report, Ardonagh has invested £9m in Swinton during the first half of 2019, with an additional £11m investment planned for the second half of the year as integration is completed.

Turnaround

Ardonagh published its results for the first half of the year today (22 August), with the investor report revealing an increased loss of £44.5m, but also a rise in reported income to £337.4m.

David Ross, Ardonagh chief executive officer, stated in a call with journalists that the business had completed its three year long turnaround plan.

“Three years ago we set off on a plan which would effectively cost a lot of money to renovate what we described as ‘the worst house on the best street’, which was Towergate.

“Some people talk about the statutory losses. All of the money we have spent, which has been more money than we have been making for the last three years, is all money we choose to spend because it’s all about enhancing the value of the asset.”

He continued: “We find ourselves at a point where we’ve finished a very complex turnaround plan on schedule at the end of June. We now believe we have one of the best houses on the best street.”

Double in size

Ross further explained that the company is now building a new three to five year strategic plan, which will include international expansion.

He added that there was no short-term plan for Ardonagh’s private equity backers, HPS and MDP, to exit, but added that the executive team was continuously evaluating its liquidity options.

Ross continued: “We see ourselves being able to double the business in size quite comfortably in the next 3-5 years.

“This comes with a requirement for liquidity. We will evaluate what the company will do, but we’re not going to sell the company.”

Retail

The presentation to investors further revealed that Ardonagh’s retail segment, which includes Autonet, Carole Nash and Swinton, has achieved an income of £110.4m in the first half of 2019 (H1 2018: £40.9m).

Adjusted Ebitda for this division was £30.3m (H1 2018: £13.7m).

Meanwhile Ardonagh’s investor report revealed an operating profit of £7.1m (H1 2018: £7.5m) for the retail segment, along with a pre-tax profit of £3.2m, down from £7.5m in the first half of 2018.

Towergate

In the Insurance Broking segment, which includes the Towergate business, Ardonagh posted a reported income of £106.3m in the first half of 2019, compared to £98.9m in the same time period last year.

Adjusted Ebitda also rose slightly from £28.4m in H1 2018 to £35.7m in the first six months of this year.

The broking segment also reported an increase in operating profit to £15.0m (H1 2018: £10.4m), along with a rise in pre-tax profit to £14.0m (H1 2018: £10.4m).

In the call with the media, Rob Worrell, CEO insurance broking at Ardonagh, commented: “What is happening within the broking business, is we’ve got a relentless focus on the client now and we’ve seen an uptick in client retention and sales.

“The qualitative features of our business are getting better.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.