Call Connection's administration extension confirmed

Administration period set to go on until 12 July 2020, as investigation into company director, Graeme Kalbraier continues.

Call Connection’s joint administrators have confirmed that the firm’s administration period has been extended until 12 July 2020.

The Ipswich-based broker lead generator went into liquidation in July 2017 and this is the second time the administration period has been extended.

In the latest administrator’s report, filed to Companies House on 19 August, joint administrators Martha Thompson and Colin Haig of accountancy firm BDO, stated that distributions are still due to be paid to creditors.

They first signalled the intention to extend in February this year.

Investigation

In addition, the investigation into Call Connection director, Graeme Kalbraier and a company controlled by him, Anglia Countrywide Management, is still ongoing.

Kalbraier owes Call Connection £1.05m while Anglia owes the business £2m. Since the start of the administration process, Kalbraier has been declared bankrupt and Anglia has been placed into liquidation.

The investigation is being conducted by FRP Advisory, and the administrators stated that the prospects of a return are limited in the short term. However, they noted that the situation will be monitored closely for the next six months.

As previously reported, Call Connection’s secured creditor, Lloyd’s Bank, is owed £1.8m by the company. It is anticipated that a distribution will be paid, but the bank is likely to “suffer a significant shortfall”.

The document further detailed that preferential claims totalling £164,502 have been received along with unsecured claims of £1.6m.

Call Connection failed at the same time as broker, Ignition Select, resulting in a total of 204 job losses. Both firms were majority owned by Kalbraier.

Ignition Select entered dissolution in July 2019 after two years in administration, with Close Brothers Premium Finance expected to lose millions in owed payments.

