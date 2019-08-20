Fresh unveils first set of results since Vantage sale

Broker posts turnover of £27.4m and reveals plans to develop its First Van brand and telematics offerings.

Fresh Insurance has reported a turnover of £27.4m for the 17 months ended 31 December 2018.

The broker also posted a profit before tax of £3.5m for the period, as well as an operating profit of £3.1m.

Fresh was bought by Vantage Holdings in May 2018 and the broking firm has since extended its accounting period to align with Vantage’s, which means there are no like-for-like figures to compare.

In the 12 months ended 31 July 2017, the business reported a turnover of £16.9m and a pre-tax profit of £2.9m. Its operating profit for 2017 was also £2.9m.

Sale

Fresh said in its results document, published on Companies House, that the operating earnings for the 17 months to 31 December 2018 were impacted by one-off remuneration costs of £1.8m relating to the sale of the business.

The company stated in the document: “An exciting opportunity for the company moving forwards is to develop the First Van brand significantly, including the introduction of a van Telematics offering.

“The company is also reviewing further development of their telematics offerings. The directors expect these initiatives to continue to deliver substantially increased profitability in future periods.”

Niche

Vantage Insurance chief executive officer John Collyear said the business bought Fresh because of its success using aggregators to distribute its products and its strength in niche lines such as telematics.

Following the deal, Fresh founder Lisa Powis left the business, while group managing director Mike Wall remained to lead the business.

Powis returned to the industry in November 2018 with a strategic role at technology firm Iotatech.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.