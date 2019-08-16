Ardonagh shutters Swinton's advised commercial business

Advised clients will be transferred to Towergate and the move, which will lead to redundancies, is likely to result in branch closures.

Ardonagh Group is set to transfer advised commercial lines clients from Swinton Business to Towergate Insurance Brokers from 1 October 2019, Insurance Age can reveal.

The business confirmed that the move means that “some roles will be made redundant”, adding that some employees will transfer to Towergate offices.

It is not yet known how many branches will close as a result of the move, but Swinton Business has seven offices across the UK, in Burnley, Burton-on-Trent, Dartford, Glasgow, Sheffield, Southampton and Telford.

According to the company, Swinton Business will continue operating online and through non-advised lines. A consultation process is underway.

Employees

An Ardonagh spokesperson said: “We can confirm that advised commercial lines clients will transfer from Swinton Business’ regional network to Towergate Insurance Brokers from 1 October.

“Towergate is one of the UK’s largest advised business insurance brokers, with the scale and expertise that delivers award-winning service for business customers. Swinton Business will continue to service businesses who buy online and through non-advised channels.”



The spokesperson continued: “As a result of these changes, it is proposed that some employees will transfer to Towergate offices and that some roles will be made redundant.

“We are currently working to support all impacted employees through this process which is expected to conclude next month.”

Branch closures

Ardonagh has previously pledged to keep the Swinton brand, after it bought the broker for £165m in September last year.

The personal lines specialist had then been up for sale for months with Ardonagh long tipped to win the race for the business.

Ardonagh CEO David Ross said in April this year that Swinton was performing better than the firm had expected.

In its results for Q1 2019, published in May, Ardonagh revealed it was closing 24 Swinton branches in 2019.

Before it was bought by Ardonagh, Swinton had already begun a digital transformation journey and closed a large number of branches.

Debt

Shortly after the deal Insurance Age revealed that Ardonagh had secured a £60m partnership for the Swinton book with Close Brothers Premium Finance.

In late October the company stated it was raising $225m (£175.8m) in a new debt round.

In addition, former Swinton chief executive officer Gilles Normand left the company in October, remaining an employee of Covéa Group, which previously owned Swinton.

