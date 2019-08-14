Insurance Age

FSCS declares broker in default

money
Westbury Capital Partners specialised in home and contents, motor and travel insurance as well as high net worth.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared insurance broker Westbury Capital Partners in default.

The business was trading as The Insurance Business and Westcap and specialised in home and contents, motor and travel insurance as well as high net worth home and specialist jewellery insurance.

According to a document filed on Companies House, the broker appointed a voluntary liquidator, Daniel Jeeves from Kirks, in February this year.

Westbury Capital Partners also specialised in life insurance, mortgage advice and financial advice.

The FSCS declared a total of six firms in default in July.

Bust
Alex Kuczynski, chief corporate affairs officer at FSCS, commented: “FSCS steps in to protect consumers around the UK when authorised financial services firms go bust.

“This vital service, which is free to consumers, protects deposits, insurance, investments, home finance and debt management.”

He continued: “We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”

