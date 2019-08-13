Ecclesiastical launches social media training for brokers

New offering was created in response to research revealing gap in knowledge and lack of confidence preventing brokers from using social media for business purposes.

Ecclesiastical has launched The Social Club, a training programme for brokers developed by social media experts.

The move is in response to research conducted by the provider revealing that two-thirds of brokers do not use social media for business purposes.

According to the survey, while half of brokers said they are using social media platforms such as LinkedIn (40%), Facebook (30%) and Twitter (24%) to connect with customers, only a third of brokers are reaching out via social channels individually.

This is despite respondents acknowledging that social media platforms can help them attract new business, strengthen relationships and reach a wider client base.

Meanwhile, 71% of the 250 brokers surveyed said they do not want to use social media to reach out to customers.

Confidence

The main reasons given for this was a lack of time, a perceived lack of value to their business and the belief that customers are not using social media.

In addition, of the respondents who are using social media, half admitted that they do not feel confident in using these platforms for business purposes.

Ecclesiastical stated that The Social Club was delivered by experts from specialist agency Factor 3 and will be hosted by the provider’s commercial director, Adrian Saunders.

The programme was designed to help brokers develop the skills and confidence to build networks, engage clients, find leads and sell through social media platforms.

Knowledge

Saunders commented: “Our research shows that, for those brokers that want to use social media, there is a gap in knowledge and a lack of confidence.

“The Social Club is about enabling those that want to start using or improve their social media presence to do so.”

He continued: “We’ve teamed up with Factor 3 to produce a range of materials, including videos and guidance to enable brokers to fit the training in to their busy schedules.

“We hope that it will add real value to our broker partners and help them feel more confident in using social media to engage with clients.”

Ecclesiastical detailed that The Social Club will be delivered to brokers via six video training sessions, with supporting materials and Q&A sessions and a face-to-face masterclass at the end of the programme.

It was made available to a select group of brokers in July, and will be available to all brokers from October 2019.

