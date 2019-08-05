Digital Fineprint to tackle underinsurance in SMEs with new product

InsurTech Futures: Product will alert brokers and insurers to notable business changes that can impact pricing or risk selection.

InsurTech start-up Digital Fineprint (DFP) has launched a new real-time business tracking software with the aim to tackle underinsurance in SMEs.

According to DFP, the product, called Renew, aims to simplify the tracking of changes happening to SMEs, including offices, directors and turnover, in order to help brokers and insurers provide better advice as firms’ insurance needs change.

The InsurTech business noted that the product will alert brokers and insurers to notable developments that can impact pricing or risk selection.

Last week, Insurance Age reported that DFP was one of eleven start-ups making up the latest cohort of InsurTech incubator Lloyd’s Lab.

Investors

DFP’s financial investors include former Towergate CEO and latterly non-executive director Andy Homer.

The tech firm was formed at Oxford University in 2016, and it has previously stated it is working with Hiscox, QBE, Allianz and MetLife.

Vincent Chan, engineering lead at DFP commented: “The DFP team is pleased to be able to launch Renew and overcome the challenge of hooking in all the data sources and coming up with the performance system that can automatically find and enrich business data based on imports.”

Erik Abrahamsson, chief executive officer of DFP, added: “Adding the functionality to track business changes has been requested by several of our enterprise customers, and we are extremely happy with the initial feedback on Renew.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.