FCA warns of two Instagram-based brokers

Cheap Insurance Broker and B1 Insurance have been targeting customers in the UK without FCA authorisation.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned of two unauthorised insurance brokers operating via Instagram – Cheap Insurance Broker and B1 Insurance.

The regulator flagged that both firms were targeting people in the UK and carrying on regulated activities which require authorisation.

According to the FCA, B1 Insurance is operating via a mobile phone number and an Instagram page, which at the time of writing is still active.

The page has 4,478 followers and has been active since June 2018.

Social media

Similarly, the FCA noted that Cheap Insurance Broker has two phone numbers and an Instagram page, however the page has now been removed from the social media platform.

The regulator stated: “Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised by us.

“However, some firms act without our authorisation and some knowingly run investment scams.”

The watchdog has previously warned of unauthorised brokers active on Instagram, including Delta Car Insurance and GLC Car Insurance.

In July 2018, it also issued a warning of clone broker Car Insurance 4 u’s Facebook page and Insurance Age stepped in to get the fraudulent page taken down.

