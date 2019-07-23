XL Catlin v Orbit Underwriting court case settled

Case against wholesale broker, which is in administration, related to the misuse of funds.

A court case between XL Catlin and wholesale broker Orbit Underwriting has been settled in the High Court of Justice.

XL Catlin’s claim in the Property and Business Courts was filed against Orbit, director Stuart Lowe and former director Lee Stevens and related to the misuse of funds.

Axa XL declined to comment on the particulars of the case.

Administration

Orbit went into administration last November and a report published in June revealed that the administrator, CG & Co, is investigating a trust account with funds of £80,404 which it said was not operated in the correct manner by the company.

According to the report, there is no clear reconciliation of funds paid by brokers and funds remitted to the underwriter and the administrator has sought legal advice.

The document revealed: “There is limited information available in the company’s records in respect of outstanding insurance premiums that were due to the company and held on trust for the underwriter.”

The administrator has to date collected £7.43m, and the report noted that insurers are also continuing with their own collections.

XL Catlin

The financial position of Lowe, whose director’s loan account is overdrawn, is also under review with the intention to agree a repayment proposal. The administrator noted that this matter is also linked to the XL Catlin court case.

According to the filing, XL Catlin has submitted a claim to the company worth £1.03m, while Mulsanne has submitted a £145,595 claim. Both providers were trust creditors of Orbit.

The administrator has also received claims totalling £441,342 from Orbit’s unsecured creditors. It noted that these claims, which include claims from employees, can potentially reach £637,742.

In addition, the administrator has submitted a report on the conduct of the directors of the company to the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy under the Company Directors’ Disqualification Act, however the content of this report is undisclosed.

According to Companies House, Stevens and Lowe both resigned from the company on 12 September 2018. However, Lowe was appointed as a director again on 24 September 2018.

Insurance Age has reached out to Stuart Lowe, Orbit Underwriting and CG & Co for comment.

