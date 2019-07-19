Mactavish criticises industry for "knee-jerk reaction" in hardening market

Technical director Rob Smart warns of capacity issues in construction and urges brokers to get started early to avoid leaving companies without insurance.

Mactavish has warned of a lack of expertise in the insurance sector in how to deal with a hard market.

Following reports of capacity issues in the construction sector, Rob Smart, technical director at Mactavish urged brokers to get started early when companies are approaching renewal.

He told Insurance Age: “Let’s not leave companies suddenly unable to buy insurance with no notice, because if you have a couple of months running and you think it’s going to be difficult you can manage your business accordingly.

“If you suddenly get told two weeks or a few days before renewal then you’re going to have a real problem.”

Schemes

According to Smart, the problem is particularly highlighted in areas where broker schemes are dominating the space and where brokers control who the insurers are.

“Then it is contingent on the broker to make sure that people are expecting what’s coming before renewal and aren’t getting a nasty surprise,” he continued.

Earlier this week, Insurance Age reported that approved inspector Aedis Regulatory Services had been left without insurance after the insurer behind the scheme, provided through Howden, had pulled out.

Smart noted that he was not criticising the two brokers working in this area of the market – Howden and Griffiths & Armour.

However, he added: “In general we’re very critical of the industry as a whole in the hard market where it tends to be more of a knee-jerk reaction than asking for more information.”

Mactavish has previously warned that the construction and engineering sectors are facing “capacity blackspots”.

According to Smart, the issues have been caused by several insurers either pulling out of construction or reducing the capacity they are willing to write.

Cycle

He explained that while the insurance market is cyclical, there have been “relatively favourable market conditions” and lots of capital coming in for over 15 years.

“Very few people in insurance actually remember what the last hard cycle was like,” he continued.

“There is an expertise issue in insurance in how to deal with the hardening market. It requires quite a lot more work from both the company and the broker than a soft market.”

Last year Insurance Age reported that rates were set to harden in the professional indemnity market because many of the Lloyd’s syndicates that traditionally write this line of business are cutting back or completely pulling out of this area of the market.

Smart further noted that one of the current problems in this area of the market is that the companies get tarred with the same brush just because they are in construction.

“The industry needs to ask for the information they need in a tailored way rather than just seeking to reduce capacity and restrict terms and increase prices across the board without reference to whether it’s causing problems to their business,” he added.

Management

Smart expected to see continued hardening of the market, with other classes of business following in the same direction.

“We don’t want to make it seem hopeless, it’s possible to manage the hard market,” he added.

He concluded: “Brokers need to start earlier when the market is difficult, because you need to go to more faces.

“It’s a good traditional insurance broking job, but when the market has been soft for many years some brokers out there haven’t always had to do that.”