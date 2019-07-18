Construction firm unable to find insurance due to lack of capacity

Howden says current situation has put "incredible pressure" on the only compliant scheme available to customers.

A shortage of capacity in the professional indemnity insurance and public liability insurance space has resulted in approved inspector Aedis Regulatory Services being left without insurance.

The building control service business said in a statement on its website that the type of insurance needed can only be accessed through a scheme approved by the government.

The statement continued: “Currently, there is only one insurance broker able to offer insurance to approved inspectors.

“The underwriters of this scheme have been reviewing their position and several approved inspectors (including Aedis) have been unable to secure cover upon renewal.”

Aedis further stated that the situation could not have been anticipated, adding that it is working on a solution.

The business noted that this only relates to the building control service provided by Aedis Regulatory Services. Structural warranties provided by Aedis Warranties are not affected, and neither is Aedis Training & Development.

Challenge

According to an article in Inside Housing, Aedis had previously been insured through broker Howden, with Griffiths & Armour also working in this space.

A spokesperson for Howden said that the strict insurance criteria set in 1996 by the Secretary of State had “not been modified to account for today’s challenging market conditions”.

The spokesperson continued: “Howden is one of only two brokers approved to arrange professional indemnity insurance for approved inspectors, and the current situation has put incredible pressure on the only compliant scheme available.

“Howden is working with our clients to solve this issue, and has been in conversation with the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government for a number of months, recently submitting a full and detailed proposal for changes to the insurance criteria. If accepted, this would provide a practical solution to the problem.”

Insurance Age has reached out to Griffiths & Armour for a comment.

Earlier this year a report by Mactavish revealed that capacity for construction and engineering is shrinking. The business warned that this could lead to problems getting cover for some firms.

Last year Insurance Age reported that rates were set to harden in the professional indemnity market because many of the Lloyd’s syndicates that traditionally write this line of business are cutting back or completely pulling out of this area of the market.