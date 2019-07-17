Insurance Age

Acquis backers Dunedin to pursue more insurance deals

Oliver Bevan
Acquis

Opportunities

Partner Oliver Bevan discusses the private equity firm’s plans for the insurance sector following its investments in Acquis and Kingsbridge

Private equity firm Dunedin is looking to make more deals in the insurance industry.

Oliver Bevan, partner at Dunedin, said the business hopes to make another insurance investment in the next six to twelve months.

He told Insurance Age: “We meet a lot of MGAs and brokers and are very keen to invest further in the sector.

“There are a couple of things in the insurance space that we are looking at now, which we are excited about.”

Dunedin recently backed the management buyout of Acquis Insurance Management, a broker and administrator providing specialist solutions to the finance and leasing industry.

This followed on from its investment in specialist broker Kingsbridge in May 2016.

Dunedin was originally part of the Bank of Scotland, but is now an independent PE house with 26 staff and offices in Edinburgh and London.

The firm invests in UK-headquartered businesses across financial services, business services, industrial and energy, and TMT.

Bevan has worked at the PE firm for over twelve years and heads up the financial services department. 

Insurance businesses generally generate quite high quality repeat revenues, with good renewal rates and they’re cash generative

In addition to its current investments in Acquis and Kingsbridge, Dunedin has backed four other insurance businesses over the years, including high net worth specialist Home & Legacy, which it sold to Allianz.

“Insurance businesses generally generate quite high quality repeat revenues, with good renewal rates and they’re cash generative,” Bevan explained.

“On top of that, if you can find some niche specialisms then you can get some good organic growth as well.”

He noted that insurance is an attractive space, which has led to competition between the different PE firms that are interested in the sector.

“But every PE firm is different - the colour of the money is the same, but a lot of it comes down to people,” Bevan continued.

