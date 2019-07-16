Hastings expects £8.4m hit from Ogden rate change

Company says it had believed the rate would end up between 0 and 1%, as Biba states move to -0.25% is "nowhere near enough".

Hastings Group has stated that it expects the change in the discount rate to -0.25% to result in an £8.4m one-off pre-tax charge for the company in 2019.

In a statement on the stock exchange, Hastings said: “As previously indicated, the group’s insurance subsidiary has held best estimate reserves consistent with an Ogden rate in the range of 0% to 1%, in line with the range indicated by the government previously and the rate at which large bodily injury claims have been settling.

“The company can confirm that the best estimate will now be updated to reflect the change in the Ogden rate to -0.25%.”

The government announced yesterday (15 July) that the Ogden rate will change from -0.75% to -0.25% on 5 August this year.

Insurers were disappointed by the move as the general expectation in the market had been that the rate would end up between 0 and 1%.

Compensation

Meanwhile Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has described the change as “a small step in the right direction but nowhere near enough”.

He pointed out that government actuary Martin Clarke had recommended that the rate should be set at 0.25%.

Trudgill commented: “The Lord Chancellor says in his reasoning that he took in to account the Wells vs Wells case when setting the rate, in that claimants should neither be under, nor over compensated.

“A rate of plus 0.25% would have achieved this as the government actuary’s advice to him showed it would have brought a 50/50 chance of the claimant being under or over compensated.”

He added that the decision to set the rate at -0.25% meant that there is less of a chance of claimants being under-compensated, but a much higher chance of them being over-compensated.

“The premise that a significant number of low-risk investments will lose money is incongruous with market practice,” Trudgill continued.

He added: “The public and policyholders may continue to bear the brunt of this development. Compared to early 2017, claims awards are likely to remain higher with the resultant unintended consequences affecting premiums and levels of liability cover.”

Losses

Brokers said the move was a bit of a surprise, with Simon Mabb, group managing director of Romero Insurance Brokers describing it as a “bit of a damp squib”.

“You’ll see some potentially big losses so brokers need to be advising their clients properly,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Be Wiser chairman Mark Bower-Dyke stated that the new rate would put “huge pressure” on some insurers and reinsurers.

He questioned why the Ogden rate existed, concluding: “I don’t understand why we have an artificial mechanism that is outside of judicial review.

“When judges are setting payments they should be taking into account what the future earnings are.”

