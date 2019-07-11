FSCS says top 110 firms will pay a £3m levy in 2019/20

Scheme publishes forecasts for the 2019/20 levies, with over half of companies paying less than £50.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has published indicative numbers illustrating how its levy will be distributed across firms in 2019/20.

According to the organisation, the top 110 firms, comprising 0.2% of the total levy paying population, will pay an average of £3m, which is almost 61% of the total levy bill.

Meanwhile, 59% of the 46,000 firms that will pay FSCS’s levy this year will pay less than £50.

The scheme added that more than 4,500 businesses will not pay any levy at all and will instead receive an average rebate of £139.

The FSCS stated that these are the forecasts for the 2019/20 levy figures, adding it may need to raise additional levies.

In April, FSCS revealed it will levy firms £532m this year, £16m more than it forecast in its Plan and Budget 2019/20 in January. The figure for general insurance distribution was confirmed at £12m.

During 2018/19, it paid a total of £473m in compensation to 425,760 customers of failed firms.

Unwelcome

Caroline Rainbird, FSCS chief executive officer, said: “We do not take for granted the impact of our levy, as we recognise it can be a significant and unwelcome expense for many firms.

“The levy enables FSCS to protect thousands of people each year who have nowhere else to turn when financial service firms fail.”

Rainbird explained that in order to reduce costs for levy payers, the FSCS pursues recoveries from the estates of failed firms. In 2018/19, it recovered £26m.

She concluded: “We also believe that our strategy, FSCS into the 2020s: Protecting the Future will help to further reduce future levies. It focuses on four pillars, Prepare, Protect, Promote and Prevent.”

