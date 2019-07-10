Autonet to offer jobs to majority of staff as Atlanta takes over Ageas' Stoke office

Move follows Ageas' decision to close its Stoke operations and the majority of the staff currently facing redundancy will be offered employment under the Autonet brand.

Autonet owner Atlanta Group has reached an agreement with Ageas to take over the lease of Ageas’ Stoke-on-Trent office and offer employment to the majority of the 220 staff who work at the site.

In March, Ageas confirmed it was to close its operations in Stoke and Port Solent, anticipating up to 430 redundancies.

Atlanta, the retail division of the Ardonagh Group, which also owns Carole Nash and Swinton, said it was taking over the office in a phased programme beginning 1 September 2019.

The business detailed that job offers will be extended to staff at the centre, which employs telephone advisors, web developers, insurance software specialists and numerous other support roles.

Brand

The majority of employees who choose to accept Atlanta’s offer of employment will remain based at the site and working under the Autonet brand. Atlanta has 2,200 staff across six locations.

Atlanta chief executive officer Ian Donaldson said: “As a business which began life in Stoke-on-Trent 20 years ago, we’re proud to be expanding in the area and hope to welcome as many new colleagues as possible into the Atlanta family.

“Having worked with Ageas for a number of years, and employed people from the business in the past, we know they have a high calibre of employees, experienced in both insurance and customer care.”

He continued: “From our perspective, this arrangement is win-win; Atlanta can support those looking for employment when Ageas leaves Stoke; and the additional site and expertise further supports our growth plans.”

Opportunity

Ageas said in March that its decision to close the Stoke office was prompted by both the reduction in demand from customers wanting to buy insurance over the phone and the increased business efficiency created by its simplification work and investment in technology.

Ageas chief customer officer Ant Middle said: “When we make a tough decision that affects our people we will always look for ways to help them with their onward employment.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer an opportunity where our employees can choose to work with one of our trusted partners, maintaining their expertise in the insurance industry.”

Atlanta detailed that the agreed proposition offers the majority of Ageas’ staff the opportunity for continued employment with Atlanta in addition to the already agreed remuneration packages as part of Ageas’ redundancy programme.

