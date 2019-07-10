David Beswick to leave Saffron

Broker says search for the managing director's successor has begun.

Saffron Insurance has announced that David Beswick will be stepping down as managing director over the coming months.

Directors Steve Seekings, Colin Fellowes and Keith McGregor will continue to lead the business together until a successor is found.

The broker stated that Beswick will be available to the business until January 2020 to ensure a smooth handover.

Commenting on the decision, Beswick said: “I have spent many fantastic years building Saffron Insurance and feel privileged to have worked with such a great group of people.

“I am leaving the business knowing that there is a strong team in place who will continue delivering market-leading services to customers.”

Baton

Earlier this week, Saffron bought Bridge Insurance Services, its fourth deal since Ethos Broking, then Broker Network Partners, took a majority stake in the business in January 2018.

Beswick said in January this year that the broker is targeting a gross written premium (GWP) of £90m by the end of 2020.

Ethos Broking MD, Richard Tuplin, added: “Dave has been instrumental in growing and developing Saffron into one of East Anglia’s largest brokerages and has always put the business’s needs first and foremost.

“We have agreed that he will hand the baton over, enabling him to spend time focusing on his other passions.”

