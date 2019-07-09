Almost half of brokers say current economic climate is bad for business

Research from Aviva also shows brokers fear technology will replace the human broker.

Only 9.6% of brokers believe the economic climate is having a positive effect, down from 20% last year, according to Aviva’s latest Broker Barometer.

National brokers reported they are feeling the impact most, with 42% saying the current climate is bad for business.

In addition, brokers in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland were more concerned than brokers in England.

However, the number of brokers who feel there is no impact on their business has risen to 60.8% in 2019, from 51% a year ago.

Technology

Aviva also stated that a rising number of brokers fear that technology will replace the human broker.

Phil Bayles, Aviva’s managing director, intermediaries, urged brokers to see technology as an opportunity to focus more on personal service and providing value for clients.

He told Insurance Age: “Technology can really free you up to focus on the more sustainable areas of business.

“The worst thing you can do is pretend it isn’t there and it’s not appropriate for your business.”

Automation

He explained that brokers are increasingly aware of developments around artificial intelligence and automation, which has resulted in an increased concern about the impact of technology.

“People worry about technology, because they can see what it takes away, but not what it gives,” Bayles added.

He continued: “It will replace some of the simpler activities and enable them to spend more time on the value-adding, complex pieces.

“You let the machines take over where personal service has less impact and focus more on the areas where personal service is more important.”

Aviva added that the survey had also found that the majority of brokers feel they are spending the right amount of time with their clients, and that they feel clients take their advice most of the time.

The Aviva broker barometer is run twice a year among 250 nationally representative brokers.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.