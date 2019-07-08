Towergate closes Halifax office

Broker set to move Halifax staff and business to its branch in Leeds, with six people leaving the firm as a result.

Towergate has confirmed it is closing its office in Halifax at the end of the month in a move which will impact 12 staff, Insurance Age can reveal.

The broker stated that the servicing of its Halifax clients will move to its office in Leeds, adding that all staff in its Halifax branch have been offered a position in Leeds.

Six people have decided to leave the business, while the remaining six have decided to stay with the business and take up roles in Leeds.

Leeds

A Towergate spokesperson said: “Towergate remains dedicated to our clients in Halifax and the wider area. We have decided to move the servicing of these clients to our Leeds office, ten miles away, at the end of the month.

“The move will deliver better career progression opportunities and on-site technical support for our staff who are joining 85 of their colleagues already based in Leeds, and a quicker service for clients.”



They continued: “All members of the Halifax team were offered positions and additional travel expenses to compensate for the move.

“We’re delighted that so many have chosen to stay with Towergate and will replace any roles vacated by people who have decided not to move with us.”

