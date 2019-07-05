Biba warns that HMRC's IPT consultation may have "detrimental impact" on brokers

Trade body calls for input from members as it gears up to respond to the government.

Issues explored in the government’s consultation on Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) can have a costly impact on brokers if they lead to changes in the rules, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has warned.

At the start of June, HM Revenue & Customs launched a call for evidence on the operation of the IPT.

HMRC said in the document that the broker remuneration model has shifted from being commission-based to charging administration and arrangement fees directly from consumers, and questioned whether this needed to be addressed.

“If you don’t have commission in the total premium, it’s lower and therefore the IPT contribution is lower, so the argument from HMRC is that they are potentially missing out on IPT take to the Exchequer,” Andy Thornley, head of corporate affairs at Biba, told Insurance Age.

“They’re looking at this to see if that is indeed happening and, if so, what they should do about it,” he added.

Commission

However, he stated that data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), published a few days after the call for evidence was launched, showed that there is no evidence that the model has shifted.

“It shows that commission is actually on the increase,” Thornley continued.

He added: “From 2014 to 2018, it has increased year on year, but if you look at fees they’ve been relatively flat.

“The FCA data says that commission continues to be the main source of earnings, accounting for 84% of revenue.”

Detrimental impact

According to Thornley, Biba has flagged this to the government in a meeting.

“If the Treasury was considering changing the rules to apply IPT to broker fees, that would have a detrimental impact both on the broking sector and to customers,” he warned, stating that it would be “a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

The call for evidence also referenced brokers using insurers that are not registered in the UK.

Some classes of insurance are currently exempt from IPT, including marine cargo, which means that some insurers operating in the UK are not registered with HMRC for IPT.

“They flag a case where a broker used one of these insurers and tried to pay IPT but there wasn’t a mechanism for them to do that,” Thornley explained.

“They’re asking whether or not those rules should be changed to allow brokers to pay IPT, but we haven’t seen any evidence that this is a wider problem.”

He argued that adding new liabilities for brokers would add to the burden of regulation they are already under, adding: “We don’t think it’s necessary proportionate to introduce new rules.”

Response

The trade body is currently drawing up a response to the call for evidence and asking its members for input.

“If this does go the full term, there is the possibility that IPT could apply to broker fees and the impact of that on brokers can be quite serious,” Thornley argued.

“If you look at commercial brokers, fees cover a wide range of things they do, such as risk management and claims preparation,” he added.

“It would be difficult to separate those, so it could be quite arduous and costly for brokers.”

Thornley noted that Biba and HMRC had agreed to continue to have a dialogue on issues impacting the broking sector.

“Sometimes, the government can make decisions that from their side looks quite small but for insurers and brokers actually have quite a lot of impact,” he noted.

He urged brokers to get in touch with Biba with their comments on the call for evidence so that the trade body can submit a response from the whole industry.

“We want to make sure that the government understands the consequences of what might happen if they decide to add IPT to broker fees,” Thornley concluded.

IPT

Following the launch of the call for evidence, brokers called for a reform of the IPT.

The tax was kept at 12% for the second year in a row in the 2018 Autumn Budget, but was previously doubled in just two years after it rose in several consecutive budgets.

The Association of British Insurers has described IPT as the “mother of all stealth taxes” and flagged that it brought in more than any of the sin taxes on beer, wine or gambling.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.