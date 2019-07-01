CII simplifies application process for Chartered status

Body says new form will automatically calculate whether the applicant meets the criteria for staff.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has stated that it has made the application and renewal process for corporate Chartered status easier.

This follows the news from May that the CII had redesigned its corporate Chartered position for the insurance and financial planning profession after a consultation with the industry, consumers and public bodies.

According to the organisation, there will be a new application form for applying for and renewing corporate Chartered status from today (1 July).

The CII explained that the new form will automatically calculate whether a business meets the criteria for staff, unlike with the previous process.

Members

It further detailed that for chartered insurers and brokers, it will automatically count if all of the board are members, and it will automatically calculate if 90 per cent of customer-facing staff are members.

The new application form also asks whether the applicant is seeking Chartered status for a division or the entire company.

According to the CII, there is also a new section about Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and what the business is doing to give back to the profession.

Last year Insurance Age revealed that the CII was considering the future for its corporate Chartered proposition after insurance membership of the body had fallen. Following the news, brokers questioned the value of the chartered status.

Steve Jenkins, development director of the CII, said: “We believe the new application form better reflects what Chartered represents with the addition of a Corporate Social Responsibility section.

“Also, by providing prompts and removing the need for manual calculations, it should speed up the process and make it much more intuitive, transparent and user-friendly.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.