FSCS paid out £473m in compensation in 2018/19

A total of 371,000 premiums were returned following the collapse of unrated Danish provider Alpha.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has revealed that it paid a total of £473m in compensation to 425,760 customers of failed firms during 2018/19.

This is compared to the £405m the scheme paid out in compensation in the previous year.

In FSCS’s Annual Report and Accounts published today (27 June), it reported that it raised levies on 49,224 regulated financial services firms, with a total levy income of £517m, to fund the costs of compensation and of running the scheme.

Alpha

According to FSCS the collapse of Alpha Insurance was behind the large number of premiums returned to customers in 2018/19. These came in at 371,000, compared to 27,000 in 2017/18.

FSCS has previously revealed it was paying out a total of £6.9m to Alpha customers following the unrated Danish insurer’s bankruptcy.

Alpha was declared in default on 8 May 2018, shortly after the final levies were announced, and FSCS detailed it had been forced to raise a supplementary levy of £14m as a result, at the same time as the retail pool levies were collected in January 2019.

Brokers

FSCS predicted in January last year that it would charge brokers £23m for 2018/19, a 28% increase on the £18m fee for the preceding year.

In April, FSCS confirmed that the final levy for 2019/20 would be £532m in total, with £12m coming from brokers.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has repeatedly called for a separate FSCS pot for brokers. The trade body submitted a response to the latest of the Financial Conduct Authority’s consultations into FSCS earlier this year.

The Annual Report and Accounts further showed that FSCS had recovered £4.7bn from Bradford and Bingley to repay the remaining borrowing from HM Treasury provided for the 2008/09 banking failures.

It also noted that the number of Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) claims had fallen, and the amount paid in compensation for PPI claims was £11m, down £5m from the previous year.

In addition, FSCS paid £157m in the Life and Pensions Intermediation Class following an increase in SIPP related claims, necessitating a supplementary levy of £78m which was funded by the retail pool.

In March this year the organisation stated it had recovered just under £300m over the past five years from failed financial services firms.

Compensation

Caroline Rainbird, FSCS’s chief executive, said: “We recognise that we were only able to pay compensation to so many thousands of people because of the firms who paid our levy, and the diligent work of FSCS staff who successfully pursued recoveries from the estates of failed firms.

“Our customers, the wider financial services industry and consumers, are always central to our decision-making process.”

She continued: “As we continue to see a rise in SIPP related claims we are working with our partners in industry through our Prevent pillar to gain valuable insight into the causes of firm failures and about the directors and advisors involved in mis-selling.”

