Seventeen Group buys Graybrook Insurance

Specialist medical malpractice and professional indemnity broker to be integrated with James Hallam, as Seventeen group secures new funding partner.

Seventeen Group has bought Essex-based Graybrook Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

Graybrook was founded by Bill Hulse in 1972 and specialises in medical malpractice and professional indemnity, focusing on schemes for clinical organisations and associations.

Seventeen Group consists of James Hallam Insurance Brokers, Touchstone Underwriting and 4Sight Risk Management.

The business stated that Graybrook will be integrated with James Hallam’s specialist team within the healthcare sector, Pro Med, which is led by Charly Winder.

Hulse explained that all of his staff would be coming across to join Seventeen Group.

Similarities

He commented: “Joining forces with James Hallam was a natural step for Graybrook given the many similarities between the two organisations.

“We care passionately about our clients and are now able to offer a broader range of services as part of James Hallam and Seventeen Group.”

Last year Seventeen Group bought Dalbeattie-based Complete Insurance Solutions and Total Insurance Services, Sussex-based Rupert Burgoyne and Everard Insurance Brokers based in Kent.

Funding

Seventeen Group chief executive officer, Paul Anscombe added: “It is rare to see the level of knowledge and care that Bill and the team have achieved and the acquisition gives us a wonderful opportunity to bring together two highly experienced medical malpractice teams under one roof.”

Seventeen Group noted that it was supported by a new funding partner, specialist lender Beechbrook Capital, in this deal.

Tim Johnston, investor director at Beechbrook concluded: “We very much look forward to supporting the group with its further growth plans over the coming years.”

