PIB's £50m spending on brokers in 2018 revealed

Consolidator's losses increased in 2018, but turnover jumped to £106.8m as it is set to continue its buying spree after £200m debt refinancing.

PIB Group’s turnover nearly doubled in 2018, to £106.8m from £59.7m in 2017.

According to a document filed on Companies House, the business also posted a post-tax loss of £23.1m in 2018 (2017: £12.3m).

However, PIB also reported that its Ebitdae profit had jumped to £15.1m in 2018 from £4.0m in the preceding year.

Progress

Ryan Brown, chief financial officer for PIB, commented: “We are delighted with the progress we made in 2018 as a group in what was only our third full year of operation.

“Whilst the headlines have often been dominated by the acquisitions we have made, I am very proud of the hard work our team has put into an ongoing program of integration and infrastructure excellence, all of which helps to manage cost and risk, and creating a sustainable, scalable and efficient platform.”

The document also revealed that PIB had spent a total of £50.7m on acquisitions in 2018, which is less than the £75m it spent in 2017.

In 2018, the business bought Lorica Insurance Brokers, Wilby Group, i2 Healthcare, Albany Asset Management, Wheatley Wright Insurance Services, Online Risk Solutions, and books of business from Wrightsure, Blackmore Borley and Lincsafe.

Deals

The “total consideration” for the largest deal of the year, Lorica, was £18.9m, and for Wilby it was £9.2m.

The price tag for healthcare specialist i2 Healthcare was £8.8m and Albany Asset Management was bought for £1.5m.

In July last year, the business of Wheatley Wright was purchased for £10.3m. The deal included Online Risk Solutions, which cost £1.3m.

PIB further detailed that it bought a professional indemnity book from Blackmore Borley in February 2018 for a total consideration of £725,000.

Refinancing

Last week, Insurance Age revealed that PIB had completed a £200m debt refinancing to fund future deals and support organic growth.

The company has kept busy in 2019, most recently buying Cobra Group, which it said would bring the amount of premium placed or influenced by PIB from £550m to £900m.

In February, it bought Optis Insurances in Ireland, and CEO Brendan McManus confirmed PIB had its sights set on buying more businesses in Europe.

