GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook

Deal is broker's first since it became part of GRP last year.

Thomas Sagar Insurances (Sagars) has bought Thomas Cook & Son Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

This is Sagars’ first deal since it was purchased by Global Risk Partners (GRP) last year.

Commercial lines broker Thomas Cook, which was established in 1946, is based in Burnley, Lancashire.

The broker specialises in hi-tech engineering and the entertainment industry.

John Meadows, managing director of Sagars, explained that Thomas Cook MD, John Cook will be coming across to Sagars along with the rest of the team.

Pipeline

Meadows added: “This is an excellent transaction for Sagars and adds significantly to our local reach.

“The ability to complete deals of this kind was one of the reasons we became part of GRP. I’m confident we will continue to acquire other businesses in our area which have a sound strategic fit.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Thomas Cook to Sagars and am confident the combined business will continue to flourish with this and other deals in the pipeline.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.