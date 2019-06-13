Broker Network owner set to make more deals with fresh funding

Bravo Group to agree loan worth £80m earmarked for acquisitions from major bank, as the business reports growing revenues for 2018.

Bravo Group, owner of Broker Network and Compass, is set to agree on an £80m loan facility with a major bank, which it will use to fund acquisitions.

Simon Drew, group chief financial officer at Bravo, told Insurance Age that the loan is in addition to the firm’s current funding and takes its acquisition facilities up to just under £200m.

“We have £110m today for the acquisitions and the additional £80m gives us more fire power for further acquisitions for the group,” Drew continued.

He added: “It’s a testimony to the three-year journey we’ve been on to have a major bank back our strategy after only three years running at it.”

Results

The news came as the company posted its financial results for 2018, revealing a revenue for the group of £53m, a 130% jump from 2017’s £23.1m.

Its Ebitda for 2018 was £13.1m, compared to £5.7m in 2017.

Drew explained that the results had been driven by a mix of acquisitions, smart integration and organic growth.

Bravo Group comprises of Broker Network, Compass, and Ethos Broking.

Ethos Broking consists of all of the brokers that the business has bought, including its eight regional partners Finch, Boyd, Thompson & Richardson, Saffron, Weald, Knighthood, MCM and Lockyers.

Divisions

Looking at the different divisions, Broker Network reported a revenue of £15.7m in 2018 (2017: £15.2m) and an Ebitda of £4.7m, compared to £4.5m in the preceding year.

The network had 29 new members joining in 2018 and currently has a total of 535 members.

The Broker Network segment also includes Countrywide Insurance Management and Broker Network (MGA).

Meanwhile the Compass segment, which includes Compass Networks and Compass London Markets, posted revenues of £4.4m and Ebitda of £1.7m. It was bought by Bravo in March last year.

According to the business, 29 new members joined the network in 2018, taking the total up to 230 members.

In addition, Ethos Broking’s revenues went up from £7.9m in 2017 to £32.9m in 2018, while its Ebitda rose to £9.9m (2017: £3.0m).

Deals

Bravo chief executive officer, Des O’Connor stated that the current gross written premium of Ethos is around £200m and the firm expects this to grow to £300m by the end of the year.

“In Q3 and 4 we’ll be making more acquisitions, it’s a very bullish pipeline,” he explained.

The business is planning to increase its eight regional partners to eleven this year, with the incumbent partners set to buy another five to seven satellite businesses.

“We’re seeing more specialist opportunities, and that will allow us to push back those specialist products into the networks,” O’Connor continued.

He explained that the company wants to have a total of twelve regional partners. Currently the gaps are in the South West, the Midlands, North East and London, “within the M25”.

“We’ve got live discussions with partners in all of those gaps to a lesser or greater degree and we’re confident that by the end of the year, two or three of those gaps will be filled,” O’Conner noted.

He further stated that the business has become less focused on size when looking at buying businesses.

“As long as the management team is enthusiastic about a three to five year period and wants to go on a journey with us and there’s obvious succession planning there for the incumbent management team, I suppose whether it’s a £5m broker or a £25m broker doesn’t matter,” he accepted.

Strategy

O’Connor also confirmed that there are no plans to bring Broker Network and Compass Networks together, because “they are totally different communities and have different models”.

He further noted that there would be no “radical departure” from the company’s strategy in 2019.

“The strategy is as relevant today as it was three years ago and there’s a lot of head room to keep exploiting it,” he noted. “The only thing we’re doing different is looking at specialist brokers.”

O’Connor took over the CEO post in December last year when former boss Andy Fairchild left the business.

Asked about his departure, O’Connor commented: “Andy had achieved great things at Broker Network. He was the second longest serving CEO after Grant Ellis and I think Andy felt, by mutual consent with the investors, that it was time for a new challenge.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.