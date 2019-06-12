Konsileo parts ways with four brokers

CEO John Warburton says move is not part of a wider restructure, after four out of 18 brokers leave the start-up.

Konsileo chief executive and co-founder John Warburton has confirmed that four people have been let go from the broker today (12 June), Insurance Age can reveal.

The four brokers were part of the start-up’s team of client directors, which now has 14 members.

Warburton told Insurance Age: “It’s the normal process of working through people’s plans and some of them couldn’t be fulfilled.

“It’s not something we do lightly, we take a long time and do a lot of coaching and mentoring before we take that action, but there are some people our model isn’t right for.”

Warburton explained that the four brokers had joined the business in June and September last year.

“I would be very surprised if we needed to do this again within the next 12 to 24 months,” he continued.

Recruitment

According to Warburton, the move is not part of a wider restructure or change of direction for the company.

He added that the broker is actively recruiting and has a cohort of six new staff starting in July.

“We’ve got real confidence in this model and this business, we would only ever do this if we thought somebody couldn’t be successful in our model,” Warburton noted.

He concluded: “It’s no reflection on the individuals, but some people are not right for this more self-managed environment.”

Funding

InsurTech start-up and commercial insurance broker Konsileo launched in April 2017.

In April 2018, the business raised £2.7m in Series A funding from technology investor Committed Capital.

In an interview with Insurance Age last year, Warburton explained that he had seen an opportunity to create a “different type of broking firm” driven by technology.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.