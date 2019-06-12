Andy Fairchild joins Jensten Group

Former Broker Network boss takes on retail MD position at the business previously known as Coversure.

Jensten Group has appointed former Broker Network chief executive officer Andy Fairchild to the newly created role of retail managing director.

He will take up the post on 8 July, and the business noted that his role will be to expand and deliver on the broader retail strategy for Jensten Group, looking at both organic growth and growth through acquisitions.

Fairchild left Broker Network in December last year, after five years in the CEO role. Prior to that he worked as managing director of broker Footman James and as chief operating officer of Axa.

MBO

Jensten Group comprises of online wholesaler Policyfast, specialist insurance underwriter City Underwriters and franchise operation Coversure. The business rebranded from Coversure Insurance Services Group in February.

The company was bought out in an MBO led by CEO Bob Darling and the management team and backed by private equity firm Livingbridge in May last year.

Following the MBO, Darling told Insurance Age that the firm would focus on supporting its franchise holders in making acquisitions.

Its latest financial results showed 11% growth in both turnover and post-tax profit for 2018 to £6.04m and £1.17m respectively.

Growth

Fairchild said about Jensten Group: “It has been a business that I’ve watched with interest for some time.

“It has a unique combination of the existing retail franchise network and an impressive product capability in the form of the wholesale and Lloyd’s cover holder operation.”

He added: “Last year’s MBO and new ownership structure has clearly given the group a strong desire to deliver both organic growth and growth through acquisition.

“The shareholders and the existing management team clearly have a desire to build an operation with long-term credibility and real stature in the UK market place.”

Bob Darling, CEO of Jensten Group, commented: “He [Fairchild] has an impressive track record and reputation for driving growth.

“He has the skills and experience to drive our business and extend our proposition. In addition, he has demonstrated aligned values that work well within our business and support independent brokers and their acquisition drive.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.