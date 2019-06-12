Brokers call on HMRC to reform IPT

Broker boss wants IPT to become VAT as the industry responds to HMRC's consultation into how the IPT operates.

Brokers have called for a reform of the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), after HM Revenue & Customs launched a call for evidence on the operation of the tax last week.

Mark Bower-Dyke, chairman and chief executive officer of Be Wiser, told Insurance Age that he would prefer it if IPT became VAT.

He added: “At the moment it’s just on the cusp of being a completely neutral change that wouldn’t affect the HMRC, because of the increase they will get.

“But if they raise the IPT again they’ll never be able to change it because it would cost too much.”

Bower-Dyke argued that companies buying insurance, as well as insurers, would be able to claim the VAT back, which would in turn reduce insurance costs. But because it would rise from the current IPT rate of 12% to 20%, the government would still get the same amount of money.

Reform

HMRC stated that its call for evidence will look at how the administration of IPT can be modernised, the extent to which there are emerging practices leading to unfair tax outcomes and how these might be effectively addressed.

However, it will not consult on the current rate of IPT, which remains at 12%.

Ed Rochfort, managing director of telematics broker Carrot, stated that he had been “hoping to see the terms of reference expanded to enable the government to explore reforming the tax itself”.

He continued: “For some years now, Carrot has argued that IPT hits young drivers harder than other age groups because they usually pay more for their insurance.

“We believe that, instead, the government should reform IPT and incentivise younger drivers to choose telematics-based insurance, which has been a key factor in reducing the incidence of young driver accidents on UK roads.”

He argued that if the tax system can “play a part in bringing down road accidents, there is surely a case for ministers to act”.

Broker remuneration

The consultation is also looking at the shift from commission-based broker remuneration to charging fees directly to consumers, with HMRC adding that this could lead to “unfair tax outcomes in the insurance industry”.

David Williams, MD, underwriting & technical services at Axa Insurance, stressed that brokers shift from commission to fees for other reasons.

He added: “In our experience, they do so to align with other professional services and to offer increased transparency.

“This helps to enhance our industry’s reputation, so we hope the outcome of the review won’t discourage this approach.”

The consultation is also inviting views on unregistered insurers.

Williams concluded: “The idea they can accept premiums for UK business while providing poorer security to a mainstream UK competitor – and avoid paying IPT – is shocking and we would support any moves to clamp down on this.

“We need consistency across the piece and we would welcome the closure of any such loopholes.”

IPT

The IPT was kept at 12% for the second year in a row in the 2018 Autumn Budget, but was previously doubled in just two years after it rose in several consecutive budgets.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has committed to making sure that the additional money raised from the 2016 IPT hike is used on flood resilience, as promised by the government in the 2016 Spring Budget statement.

In February last year, the trade body confirmed that money from IPT had provided an extra £700m for flood protection measures.

Meanwhile, the Association of British Insurers has described IPT as the “mother of all stealth taxes” and flagged that it brought in more than any of the sin taxes on beer, wine or gambling.

