PIB completes £200m debt refinancing

Exclusive: CFO Ryan Brown says company is set to make more deals in the UK and Europe with fresh backing from a number of lenders.

PIB Group has completed a debt refinancing of £200m to fund future deals and support organic growth, Insurance Age can reveal.

The refinancing was led by KKR & Co and Apollo and the other lenders are Bain Capital, Bridgepoint Credit, Butterfield Bank and RBS NatWest.

PIB chief financial officer Ryan Brown told Insurance Age that one of the reasons for the refinance was that the business had outgrown the capability of its old club of lenders.

“We’ve looked to refinance with a group of lenders, partly to ensure that as we grow they can grow with us,” he explained.

Brown added: “Some of them are new and we’ve managed to bring forward two of our existing lenders, Butterfield and RBS NatWest.

“We were quite keen on doing that because it’s good for our story to have some continuity and some stakeholders that come on that journey with us.”

Debt

The CFO further confirmed that the company’s relationship with private equity backer The Carlyle Group remains unchanged.

In April, PIB CEO Brendan McManus said that the firm was seeking a figure between £100m and £200m.

Brown explained that the firm’s existing debt was £100m, which has been refinanced, and in addition PIB has also raised another £100m in a committed acquisition facility.

Asked what the business plans to do with the money, Brown noted it would be “more of the same”, with a focus on buying companies, but also on integration and organic growth.

Acquisitions

He detailed that PIB currently has a couple of deals in exclusive talks and the new backing will allow it to expand both in the UK and in Europe.

PIB made its first international transaction earlier this year when it bought Optis Insurances in Ireland.

According to Brown, the hurdles in terms of finding the right team and platform are higher when buying an international business.

“It takes a bit more time, but we’re looking at a couple of interesting ones now,” he continued.

“As with the UK there’s a lot of competition on the continent and that will be one of the challenges, but we’ll keep looking and hopefully in the next couple of years we’ll manage to find at least one.”

However, Brown stressed that PIB will only buy a business if it is the right quality and fit, and noted that much of its focus was on organic growth as it is “more sustainable”.

He concluded: “Whilst the headlines have often been dominated by the acquisitions we have made, I am very proud of the hard work our team has put into an ongoing program of integration and infrastructure excellence, all of which helps to manage cost and risk, and creating a sustainable, scalable and efficient platform.”

Results

PIB has also reported some figures from it its financial results for the full year 2018, revealing a 79% rise in revenue to £106.8m.

Its Ebitdae profit also increased by 281% to £15.1m and gross written premium (GWP) hit £532m.

The consolidator recently bought the Cobra group of companies, and once the deal goes through the amount of GWP placed or influenced by PIB will go up to £900m.

