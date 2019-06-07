PIB to keep the Cobra brand

PIB CEO Brendan McManus unveils his plans for Cobra, while Cobra boss Steve Burrows discusses the sale process, competition and feedback from network members.

PIB chief executive Brendan McManus has stated that he does not expect any redundancies to follow the company’s purchase of Cobra Group.

While he admitted there is some overlap between the two businesses, he noted that the transaction was largely complementary. The deal took the amount of premium placed or influenced by PIB from £550m to £900m.

McManus told Insurance Age: “They’ve got a network and an MGA, which sells different products to the MGAs we’ve got, the London market business has some strengths that we don’t have in our other business CityNet, so between the two we will be a very powerful force.”

The Cobra business comprises of Cobra Nerwork, Cobra Underwriting agencies, Cobra London Markets and Cobra Insurance Brokers.

Network

PIB did not previously own a network and McManus promised that Cobra’s broker members will see the company invest in the proposition and support it with more products.

He added: “It has been static for a little while and the proposition hasn’t had an awful lot of attention whilst the business was going through quite a long sale process. We can take what’s already there and improve it.”

He further explained that the Cobra brand will be retained and that the plan is to keep the business as it is while growing it and investing in technology and people.

“Members can expect us to use our group leverage to their advantage,” McManus continued. “We have very good relationships with a lot of insurers and are beginning to place a significant amount of income into the market.”

Asked whether PIB had been looking at buying another network, McManus stated: “I only had eyes for Cobra, when you fall in love you fall in love.”

He explained that PIB had a small number of other acquisitions in the pipeline, but could not be drawn to go into further detail. PIB is currently looking to raise £100m - £200m to fund continued growth.

Sale process

Meanwhile, Cobra CEO Steve Burrows is set to move into a consultancy role to “ensure consistency”.

Burrows told Insurance Age he will remain with the business for a couple of years, but he will also be pursuing other interests within the insurance industry.

He added that the talks with PIB have been going on since January and that Cobra had looked at a number of other investment opportunities before settling on PIB.

“PIB is probably more aligned to Cobra than any of the others we found,” he continued. “The way they want to invest and grow the business is incredibly similar to the way we’ve been doing it.”

According to Burrows, the most important bit about the sale process was to find a new home for Cobra where the staff would be protected, which he said they will be at PIB.

“Even where there is possible duplication they’re looking to re-house them somewhere else and there won’t be any mass redundancies,” he added.

The CEO explained that Cobra has been for sale for a couple of years because it needed external investment to grow.

“For years we’ve traded on our own resources and our own cash flow and a lot of our competitors have got private equity backing,” Burrows noted.

He added: “It gets difficult after a while to compete and give the services that you want to give in the future.

“PIB brings that added side and also they’ve got their own products which they can add into the network.”

Feedback

Burrows explained that the feedback from network members has been positive and that a lot of them knew the deal was happening before it was officially announced.

“We were the worst kept secret on the planet,” he continued.

Burrows concluded: “All of the members that I’ve spoken to think this will be good for them because they’ll have more benefits than before.

“I would expect PIB to grow the network far beyond where we could have grown it independently.”

