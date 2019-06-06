Insurance Age

Boris Johnson’s Biba pay revealed

Boris Johnson
Tory leadership hopeful was a keynote speaker at the 2019 Biba Conference in May.

Boris Johnson was paid £25,540 to speak at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) Conference, according to the House of Commons’ register of members’ financial interest.

According to the document, transport for Johnson and one member of staff was also provided.

By comparison, the former Foreign Secretary received £38,250 for a speaking engagement for Citigroup in London on 12 March this year, and £28,900 from KNect365 for a speech on 4 December 2018, also in London.

Speech
Johnson, who is currently MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, was confirmed as the conference’s keynote speaker in February.

During his speech, Johnson talked about Brexit and officially confirmed his bid for the Conservative Party leadership.  

The 2019 Biba Conference took place in Manchester on 15-16 May.

Biba declined to comment.

