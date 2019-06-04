PIB buys Cobra

Deal sees premiums placed by PIB grow to £900m as Cobra's Steve Burrows steps down from CEO role but remains with the company as a consultant to "provide continuity".

PIB Group has bought the Cobra group of companies, taking the amount of premium placed or influenced by PIB from £550m to £900m, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is PIB’s 20th investment since 2016. It most recently bought Optis Insurances in Ireland in February.

Following the Optis purchase, PIB chief executive officer Brendan McManus stated that the business wants to expand into more countries in Europe. PIB is also currently looking to raise £100m - £200m to fund continued growth.

Cobra

Cobra is a network-centric proposition to independent brokers and comprises of Cobra Network, Cobra Underwriting Agencies, Cobra London Markets and Cobra Insurance Brokers.

Total headcount for PIB will increase to over 1,200 employees following the deal.

According to PIB, Cobra CEO Steve Burrows will remain as a consultant for the foreseeable future and assist with developing and investing in the broker proposition.

The broker further noted that his position will provide continuity for Cobra’s employees, clients, agents and its network members, while it also allows Burrows to “pursue other personal ventures”.

Growth

McManus commented: “I’m delighted that PIB has the opportunity to invest in the next stage of Cobra’s development and ambitious growth plans.

“Collectively and individually, all businesses within Cobra have established strong reputations and leveraged strong margins from insurers.”

He continued: “This is another exciting milestone which brings additional scale and new complementary capabilities across several of our existing propositions. We plan to invest in all areas of the group.”

Burrows added: “Established in 2003, Cobra Network was the first Cobra company and, since then, we have successfully built a dynamic insurance group that includes a strong, well-established Lloyd’s brokerage, a growing retail operation and a service-driven MGA, all of which have built loyal and profitable customer bases.

“The investment planned by PIB creates an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen and further develop our businesses in line with our plans.”

Brands

PIB stated that the Cobra businesses will continue to operate under their established trading brands and integrate into complementary divisions within PIB, along with their existing management teams.

McManus explained that the company will invest in “all areas of Cobra”, adding that the products provided by Cobra Underwriting Agencies were complementary to PIB’s.

He concluded: “We look forward to working with them in developing their proposition and product range.

“At the same time, Cobra Network will remain independent. We will focus on investing in the expansion of their proposition and make all our resources available to Cobra members to help with development plans.”

