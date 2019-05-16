Majority of brokers report high stress levels

Panellists urge attendees at the 2019 Biba conference to create an environment where people can talk about mental health, as Premium Credit research shows brokers expect stress levels to grow.

Nearly six out of ten brokers (56%) describe stress levels in the industry as high, according to research by Premium Credit.

According to the survey 56% of brokers also expect stress levels to rise over the next three years.

At a discussion at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) annual conference in Manchester panellists urged brokers to talk about mental health.

Former cricket player Freddie Flintoff said: “Bosses have a responsibility to create an environment where people can talk about how they’re feeling. There needs to be trust.”

Television presenter, Katie Piper, added that if people feel that there is a support system in place for them at work they are more likely to come forward and talk about their mental health.

“You have to make it clear to people that punishment won’t be served for admitting weakness,” Piper added.

Confidence

Furthermore, Premium Credit stated that 90% of those surveyed expect the number of intermediaries in the sector to shrink over the next year.

More than half (52%) believed this was down to the rising operational costs associated with being a broker, while 44% said it was because many brokers are approaching retirement.

Meanwhile 42% also blamed growing competition from InsurTech companies, and 33% said it was down to customers increasingly going direct when buying cover.

Despite this, the findings revealed that 86% of brokers say confidence levels within the insurance broker community are relatively strong.

In terms of market growth for insurance brokers over the next three years, 72% said they expect this will come from cyber cover, followed by 58% who said they expect growth in the commercial insurance market.

Adam Morghem, strategy and marketing director at Premium Credit commented: “Our research shows that many brokers are optimistic about their futures, but with so much change taking place in the industry, opportunities to grow often come hand in hand with increased levels of stress.”

