GRP hub Higos buys The Insurance Group

Higos, one of Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) hub brokers, has bought Plymouth-based The Insurance Group (TIG) for an undisclosed sum.

This is Higos’ fifth acquisition since becoming part of GRP in 2017 and the broker noted that TIG would expand its reach in the South West.

Residential and commercial property specialist TIG was established more than 40 years ago and is led by Laurie de Mel, who will move across to Higos along with his 18 staff.

Matt Hartigan, Higos managing director, described the deal as “by far the largest and most significant transaction Higos has undertaken”.

He added: “In acquiring TIG we are signalling our intent to upweight our bolt-on strategy and acquire significant businesses in their own right, with the support and firepower of GRP behind us.”

Hartigan took over the MD role in May last year, following the departure of Higos founder Ian Gosden, who retired from the business in March 2018 after stepping down from the MD post in January.

Laurie de Mel added: “I’ve been talking to Matt Hartigan for some time, and have been impressed by their commitment to nurturing our business and our people and helping us achieve the next level of growth.

“Although we will be part of Higos, we will stay in our current offices and remain wholly focused on building our presence in the local community, offering customers all the advantages that come from being part of the GRP family, including new products, improved access to insurers and great terms for our clients.”

The deal follows Higos’ purchases of Newton Abbot-based GMM Commercial, Mellerup’s in Gloucestershire, Bude-based Courtenay and Colin Fear in Bridgwater.

Mike Bruce, GRP’s Group MD, said: “The South West continues to bring up excellent acquisition opportunities for us, and I’m pleased that The Insurance Group – a high quality and significant player in the local area - will be joining Higos, where it will be in very good hands for the next phase of its journey.”

