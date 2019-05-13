Trakm8 unveils solution to help brokers launch telematics products

Company says "disruptive" system will make it easier for brokers and insurers to enter the telematics insurance market.

Trakm8 has unveiled a turnkey telematics insurance solution, which it said will allow brokers and insurers to launch a telematics product with no up-front costs.

The business, which specialises in telematics, vehicle cameras, optimisation, and fleet management solutions, stated that the Driveably solution will be officially launched at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester this week (15 and 16 May).

According to Trakm8, the product was designed to make it as easy as possible for brokers and insurers to enter the telematics insurance market.

The company detailed that Driveably can be up and running within 30 days, adding that its pricing model is based on a price per telematics device and data fee.

The solution operates on Trakm8’s Insight telematics platform, which can be accessed via a web portal or a smartphone app.

Data

The business explained that Insight is configurable and enables users to set up their own dashboards where they can see data such as driver scores, service level agreements, and road traffic incidents.

Barney Thompson, insurance business unit director for Trakm8, described Driveable as a “truly disruptive” solution.

He commented: “Driveably comes with default dashboards for you to use out of the box; and you can modify or replace these with your own custom reports, which you can create on the system according to your business requirements.

“Driveably gives you the capability to both ask the right questions and also easily find the answers. With a highly-configurable reporting suite, you can create regular, automated reports on key performance indicators, ensuring that you have accurate, relevant insights into your book at all times.”

