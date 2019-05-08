Hayes Parsons partners with Genasys Technologies on digital transformation

Broker to migrate its schemes products onto the software house's Ski platform.

Bristol-based Hayes Parsons Insurance Brokers has teamed up with Genasys Technologies on a digital transformation programme, Insurance Age can reveal.

South African software house Genasys launched in the UK in March last year and Hayes Parsons stated that it will now migrate its schemes products onto the firm’s Ski platform.

A spokesperson for Hayes Parsons told Insurance Age that the broker’s relationship with SSP is unaffected and that the partnership with Genasys only applies to its schemes.

Hayes Parsons managing director, James Woollam, stated that the broker was looking to “harness the power of technology” to provide its customers with a service responding to changes in behaviour and quickly adapt to future challenges.

Growth

He added: “Much has been said about the changing habits of consumers and businesses, but insurance has been slow to react and insurance brokers have barely changed the way they do things since the start of the digital age.”

Woollam continued: “We are convinced that in Genasys and their Ski product, we have found an exciting long term partner who will help us realise our growth ambitions and ensure we provide our clients with a service which sets us apart from other insurance brokers and is truly bespoke to their needs.”

Andre Symes, director at Genasys Technologies UK, continued: “Hayes Parsons is a hugely professional business, very cool people who are totally focused on their customers – and that’s why they’re not interested in using technology for technology’s sake. It’s all about delivering significant benefit to their customers.”

At the time of the launch, Genasys stated that it provides a cloud-based insurance management system which can be tailored to insurers, brokers and MGAs across both personal and commercial lines.

