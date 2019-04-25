J M Glendinning buys Ridley Macmillan Insurance Brokers

MD Nick Houghton says broker is looking to make more acquisitions.

J M Glendinning has bought Scarborough-based Ridley Macmillan Insurance Brokers, Insurance Age can reveal.

Ridley Macmillan’s managing director Julie Macmillan will stay with the business and work with the J M Glendinning team.

The broker was established over 20 years ago and places £1m of gross written premium annually.

The company employs a total of two people, and all staff will transfer into J M Glendinning’s Scarborough office.

Fit

J M Glendinning’s group managing director Nick Houghton told Insurance Age that the business is looking to make more acquisitions and stated that Ridley Macmillan was a “good fit”.

“We can’t compete with the big boys, but there is a whole sea of great businesses out there who would fit into our world and that’s what we’re looking for,” he explained.

Commenting on the recent purchase, Houghton said: “We’ve happily co-existed in the same town for many years and when Julie approached us to help her think about succession planning and looking after her team and her clients we said come and join us, and that’s what we’ve done!

“It’s great to have them all on board.”

Macmillan added: “The JM Glendinning team is well known to me and my team. I’m excited to join forces with a Top 75 broker with the resource, proposition and reputation of J M Glendinning.

“It’s a great result for me, my team and my clients.”

J M Glendinning is headquartered in Leeds and has offices in Scarborough, Penistone, Birmingham and Newcastle.

