FCA data reveals fall in complaints in second half of 2018

Regulator says total amount of complaints about financial services reached 3.91m, with PPI making up 40%.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed that complaints recorded by firms fell by 5% in the second half of 2018.

A total of 3.91m complaints were recorded, compared to 4.13m in the first half of the year.

The regulator explained that this is the first time the number of complaints has fallen since 2016 when firms were required to change the way they report complaints.

PPI

Payment protection insurance (PPI) has continued to be the most complained about product, making up 40% of the total.

The regulator noted that this was a decrease of 8% from 1.72m in the first half of 2018 to 1.58m in the second half.

It had previously revealed a surge in PPI complaints in the second half of 2017, following its PPI campaign fronted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The campaign was launched in August 2017 to encourage people to make PPI complaints before the deadline on 29 August this year.

Quicker

Excluding PPI, total complaints fell from 2.41m to 2.33m over 2018.

The data further showed that the proportion of complaints closed by firms within 3 days rose to 37% (H1 2018: 35%) and those closed within 8 weeks rose from 92% to 95%.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition said: “It is encouraging to see that complaint figures have dropped and firms are dealing with complaints more quickly.

“We expect firms to continue to focus on ensuring their customers are well served and that they respond quickly where consumers complain.”

