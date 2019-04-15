FSCS further extends CRL's Alpha deadline

FSCS "hopeful" 30 April deadline could lead to a deal being agreed as CRL continues to look for replacement cover following unrated insurer Alpha's bankruptcy last year.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has further extended the deadline for broker CRL Management to find an alternative insurer to provide replacement cover for Alpha policies.

The broker now has until 30 April to find new cover for latent defect and structural damage insurance policyholders whose policies terminated last August.

Unrated Danish provider Alpha went bankrupt in May last year and at the end of March the regulator extended CRL’s deadline by two weeks.

The broker’s chief executive officer Steve Mansour told Insurance Age last week that the business had been working with the FSCS for some months in order to help transferring policies affected by Alpha’s bankruptcy.

Progress

The FCSC said in a statement: “CRL Management continues to make good progress in arranging such cover, and FSCS is hopeful that the further deadline extension could lead to a deal being agreed that would provide the best-possible outcome for these policyholders.

“FSCS continues to work closely with CRL Management and the Alpha liquidator.”

The collapse of Alpha reopened the debate around whether brokers should be dealing with unrated providers after it specifically hit the taxi insurance market.

In the weeks following the bankruptcy, Markerstudy stepped in to support Right Choice Insurance Brokers with a £6m GWP portfolio and Aviva supported telematics specialist Carrot.

