CRL responds to FSCS Alpha deadline extension

CEO Steve Mansour says the broker has been working with the FSCS for some months in order to help transfer policies affected by Alpha's bankruptcy last year.

CRL Management is focused on providing as much assistance as possible to support affected Alpha policyholders and customers, according to the broker’s chief executive officer Steve Mansour.

At the start of the month the FSCS extended CRL’s deadline to find replacement cover for Alpha policies by two weeks.

Unrated Danish provider Alpha went bankrupt in May last year and CRL was given more time to find an alternative insurer to provide cover for Alpha latent defect and structural damage insurance policyholders whose policies terminated last August.

Mansour explained that CRL, through its regulatory principal BCR Legal Group, has been working with the FSCS for some months in order to help transferring policies affected by Alpha’s bankruptcy.

He told Insurance Age: “As an intermediary, CRL has no legal or regulatory obligation in relation to the transfer, but is endeavouring to provide as much assistance as possible to support affected policyholders and customers of CRL.

“BCR and the FSCS have been reviewing several options which are currently available in order to support the transfer of the policies, and it is hoped that a resolution will be found expeditiously in an effort to minimise any disruption or issues for impacted homeowners.”

Mansour continued: “CRL is extremely dedicated in ensuring policyholders and homeowners are protected and has been providing all the assistance it can in support of this process.”

The collapse of Alpha specifically hit the taxi market, and also reignited the debate around whether brokers should be dealing with unrated insurers.

In the following months the market saw a number of providers support brokers in providing replacement cover.

As revealed by Insurance Age Aviva stepped in with telematics specialists Carrot, while Markerstudy supported Romford-based Right Choice Insurance Brokers with a £6m GWP portfolio.

