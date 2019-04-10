FCA warns firms to take action on GI distribution failings

Regulator will "not hesitate to intervene" where brokers and insurers are failing to consider value to customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has slammed general insurance firms for failing to consider the value of products and services provided to customers.

The regulator highlighted manufacturing, sales and distribution approaches that it said can lead to customers purchasing inappropriate products, paying excessive prices or receiving poor services.

In a report published today (10 April) the regulator set out key findings from its thematic work on the GI distribution chain, its expectations of firms and next steps.

The report highlighted how the remuneration of all the parties in the distribution chain can result in customers paying significantly higher prices than the production and delivery costs of the products they are buying.

It added that in some distribution chains, there can also be a high risk of unsuitable sales, for example, where the distributor is selling insurance alongside a non-financial product like a car, white goods or a holiday.

Intervention

The FCA has now warned the industry that it will not hesitate to intervene with both firms and their senior managers where it sees a failure to appropriately regard the value their customers receive.

It further detailed that the issues identified in the report indicate many firms lack sufficient focus on customer outcomes and need to address this urgently to mitigate the potential harm to customers.

The regulator noted that the primary causes of these failings were:

Firms having a purpose and culture with insufficient focus on customers, particularly in relation to value and customer outcomes.

Poor governance and oversight of product design, manufacture and distribution processes and practices – both over firms’ own business activities and where these were undertaken by other parties in the distribution chain.

According to the watchdog, the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), which came into force on 1 October last year, requires that all firms in the GI distribution chain act in accordance with the best interests of the customer.

In addition, the recently implemented Senior Manager and Certification Regime (SM&CR) is designed to make senior managers accountable for the actions of their firms.

The SM&CR currently only applies to insurers but will be extended to include brokers on 9 December this year.

The FCA has previously published two reports which highlighted failings in the governance and control of GI distribution chains, one in 2015 on delegated authority and one in 2016 on appointed representatives.

Culture

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision – retail and authorisations at the FCA, said: “Through our recent work we have continued to see poor manufacturing, sales and distribution approaches leading to sales of low value and inappropriate products, unfair treatment of claims and service issues.

“The widespread extent of these issues demonstrates a culture which pays insufficient regard to customer outcomes in some parts of the general insurance sector.”

He continued: “We are going to carry out further supervisory work to make sure that firms meet their obligations and will not hesitate to use the full range of our regulatory powers.”

The regulator also stated that it expects all firms to review the findings and the expectations set out in the report and proposed guidance to identify any issues applicable to them, and to act immediately to address these.

The FCA has also written to the CEOs of all authorised GI firms to share these findings and its expectations.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.