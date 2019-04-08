Aston Lark buys Jobson James Insurance Brokers

Deal is Aston Lark's third this year.

Aston Lark has bought Jobson James Insurance Brokers and its specialist employee benefits practice Jobson James Consulting for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2010, chartered broker Jobson James has four offices in Birmingham, Dudley, Leominster and Kidderminster.

Jobson James director Martin James will remain with the business along with all of the 43 staff.

The commercial broker specialises in the rail, real estate and trade credit sectors, as well as high net worth.

This is Aston lark’s third deal in 2019 and follows on from its purchases of Robertson Low in Dublin and Poole-based Highworth Insurance.

In January, Aston Lark confirmed that it has employed Macquarie and Livingstone to help generate more private equity investment in the business.

Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc said: “The foundations of our business are based on caring for our clients and providing appropriate advice and guidance on insurance and employee benefits solutions.

“It’s positive Martin and his team share these professional standards and we can work with another like-minded broker to widen our product range and technical knowledge within Aston Lark, all while supporting their own growth plans and giving them access to our own specialities to benefit clients in the Midlands.”

James added: “Aston Lark was a compelling choice as the new home for the Jobson James team.

“It is clear that they completely understand what being an independent broker is all about – we speak the same language and share the same focus of always doing the very best we can for all our clients.”

